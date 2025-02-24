Fantasy Soccer
Lionel Messi headshot

Lionel Messi News: Brace of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Messi assisted twice to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 105th minute.

Messi is back for his second full season in Miami, assisting both goal during the draw to NYCFC on Saturday. The reigning MLS MVP is expected to continue his dangerous threat in the attack, especially after scoring 21 goals with 11 assists in 22 league appearances, including the playoffs.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
