Lionel Messi News: Busy as always
Messi scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Minnesota United.
Messi was efficient yet again for Inter Miami, scoring once while sending seven crosses with five shots against Minnesota. He's collected five goals in the last seven MLS appearances for Miami as he is currently averaging about 2.5 shots on target per contest.
