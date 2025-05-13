Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lionel Messi headshot

Lionel Messi News: Busy as always

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Messi scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Minnesota United.

Messi was efficient yet again for Inter Miami, scoring once while sending seven crosses with five shots against Minnesota. He's collected five goals in the last seven MLS appearances for Miami as he is currently averaging about 2.5 shots on target per contest.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now