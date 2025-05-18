Lionel Messi News: Gaudy numbers but no goal
Messi put up nine shots (two on target), seven crosses and five corner kicks in Inter Miami's 3-0 loss to Orlando SC Sunday.
The legendary attacker was unable to generate a goal despite his insane numbers, although he did create three chances. Messi will have another tough task ahead of him next Saturday against Philadelphia Union, who have only given up 14 goals in 14 MLS matches.
