Lisandro Magallan Injury: Leaves with injury Wednesday

Magallan abandoned Wednesday's matchup against Santos due to an undisclosed problem.

Magallan made four clearances in 30 minutes before leaving his place on the field to Ruben Duarte against the Laguneros. While the extent of the issue remains unknown, the captain has already missed several games this season for fitness reasons, and will be a major doubt for the weekend's visit to Tigres. Losing him would limit the team's defensive strength, with either Duarte or Pablo Bennevendo joining Nathan in the center-back pairing.