Lisandro Magallan Injury: Still sidelined

Magallan (ankle) is not yet ready to play ahead of the Play-In match against Monterrey, Fabrizio Dominguez of W Deportes reported Friday.

Magallan will be out for the third time in a row after failing to achive a full recovery from the injury. The defender, who is also rumored to be leaving the club next season, could end the campaign with 53 clearances, 11 interceptions and three clean sheets in 10 starts if he doesn't appear again. His loss has a significant impact on the roster's depth, leaving Nathan and Ruben Duarte as the only experienced center-back options.