Lloyd Kelly Injury: Should be back versus Udinese

Kelly (thigh) "has resumed training with us late in the week, and we'll see where he's at Sunday," coach Igor Tudor announced.

Kelly is on track to return from a two-game absence and might start right away since Juventus are missing Nicolo Savona and Pierre Kalulu (suspensions) and Federico Gatti (lower leg) isn't 100 percent at the position. He has tallied 11 crosses (zero accurate), six tackles (five won), 28 clearances and three blocks in his last five showings, contributing to two clean sheets.