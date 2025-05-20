Lloyd Kelly News: Logs ten clearances versus Udinese

Kelly (thigh) had three crosses (zero accurate), one interception and 10 clearances in Sunday's 2-0 win over Udinese.

Kelly turned in a nice shift in his return and helped shut down the opponents. He has contributed to two clean sheets in his past five outings, tallying 13 crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (two won) and two blocks. He has logged three or more clearances in his past five displays, piling up 38.