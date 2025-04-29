Logan Farrington News: Assists winner in 4-3 away win
Farrington assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 victory versus Inter Miami CF.
Farrington provided his first assist of the season, which helped Dallas come back from 3-1 behind to win 4-3. He assisted Pedrinho in the 81st minute to complete the victory. This was his only chance created of the game and he also had one shot attempted which was off target.
