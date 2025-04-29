Fantasy Soccer
Logan Farrington headshot

Logan Farrington News: Assists winner in 4-3 away win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Farrington assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 victory versus Inter Miami CF.

Farrington provided his first assist of the season, which helped Dallas come back from 3-1 behind to win 4-3. He assisted Pedrinho in the 81st minute to complete the victory. This was his only chance created of the game and he also had one shot attempted which was off target.

Logan Farrington
FC Dallas
