Logan Ndenbe News: On bench against San Diego
Ndenbe (hip) is on the bench to face San Diego on Saturday.
Ndenbe struggled with an injury over the last couple of weeks, but it wasn't a very significant problem. While he'll have limited involvement in Saturday's matchup, the left-back will have a decent chance to regain a starting position in subsequent games, potentially pushing Tim Leibold to a secondary role. The Belgian has scored once in 11 appearances while averaging 2.8 crosses and 2.5 tackles per contest in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now