Logan Ndenbe News: On bench against San Diego

Ndenbe (hip) is on the bench to face San Diego on Saturday.

Ndenbe struggled with an injury over the last couple of weeks, but it wasn't a very significant problem. While he'll have limited involvement in Saturday's matchup, the left-back will have a decent chance to regain a starting position in subsequent games, potentially pushing Tim Leibold to a secondary role. The Belgian has scored once in 11 appearances while averaging 2.8 crosses and 2.5 tackles per contest in 2025.