Loic Bade headshot

Loic Bade Injury: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Bade (undisclosed) was spotted on training Monday and is expected to be an option for Tuesday's game against Las Palmas.

Bade exited Saturday's match against Celta Vigo due to an injury, but it seems the injury wasn't severe, and his presence in training Monday suggests he'll be available for this midweek clash. Bade has been a regular for Sevilla this season and has started in all but one of his appearances in 2024/25.

Loic Bade
Sevilla
