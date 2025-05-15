Loic Bade News: Logs eight clearances in win
Bade made four tackles (two won), eight clearances and two blocks, helped his side to keep a clean sheet and was shown a yellow card during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas.
Bade bounced back from his atypical quiet performance in the previous game and led a ruthless Sevilla defense that didn't give the opposition many chances during the contest. After a slow start of campaign from a statistical standpoint, the center-back got way better during the second half and his 160 clearances over 31 appearances put him among the top 10 La Liga players in the category.
