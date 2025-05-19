Loic Bade News: Sent off Sunday

Bade was sent off in the 12th minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid after committing a last-defender foul on Kylian Mbappe. He will miss the season finale against Villarreal on Sunday.

Bade will miss the season finale against Villarreal on Sunday after receiving a straight red card in the 12th minute of Sunday's game for committing a foul as the last defender on Kylian Mbappe. His absence for the final game of the season will force a change in central defense, with Nemanja Gudelj expected to replace him in the backline.