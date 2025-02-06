Lois Diony News: Sent on loan
Diony has been sent on loan to Bandirmaspor from Angers, according to his parent club.
Diony has been sent on loan for the remainder of the season, heading to Tukey to join Bandirmaspor. This comes after only seeing one appearance all season, seeing 20 minutes off the bench. That said, his role with the club has diminished, leaving some thought that he could face a transfer this summer.
Lois Diony
Free Agent
