Lois Openda News: Major disappointment in Leipzig

Openda finished with nine goals and five assists during his second Bundesliga campaign.

Openda was easily the most disappointing part of the Leipzig team, struggling to only nine goals after a brilliant 24-goal debut campaign. The striker faltered across the board, he seemed to lack a willingness to shoot and was less creative as well. It was a disappointing season from start-to-finish, though Leipzig will hope this is the exception as his prior two campaigns were brilliant.