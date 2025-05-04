Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lorenzo Colombo headshot

Lorenzo Colombo News: Expelled early against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Colombo had one tackle (one won) and one clearance before his removal in 38 minutes before receiving his second yellow card in Sunday's game versus Lazio.

Colombo had a forgettable display as he didn't make an impact and picked up two silly yellow cards in the first half. He'll be unavailable for Saturday's home game versus Parma. Sebastiano Esposito will be back in the XI to lead the attack.

Lorenzo Colombo
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now