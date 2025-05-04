Lorenzo Colombo News: Expelled early against Lazio
Colombo had one tackle (one won) and one clearance before his removal in 38 minutes before receiving his second yellow card in Sunday's game versus Lazio.
Colombo had a forgettable display as he didn't make an impact and picked up two silly yellow cards in the first half. He'll be unavailable for Saturday's home game versus Parma. Sebastiano Esposito will be back in the XI to lead the attack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now