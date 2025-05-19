Lorenzo Colombo News: Scores sixth of the season

Colombo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Monza.

Colombo scored his first goal in 14 appearances, and his sixth of the season as he netted a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Jacopo Fazzini in the 49th minute. While coming off the bench in six of his last eight appearances, Colombo has seen at least 45 minutes of action in three of the last four games.