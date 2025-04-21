Lorenzo Colombo News: Workmanlike against Venezia

Colombo drew three fouls and had two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Venezia.

Colombo returned to the starting lineup after five matches, benefitting from Christian Kouame's season-ending knee injury and a more aggressive formation. He had more volume than in his previous cameos but wasn't supremely effective. He had failed to take a shot or register a key pass in five of his last six displays.