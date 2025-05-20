Lorenzo Faravelli News: Scores opener in defeat

Faravelli scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to America. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Faravelli opened the scoring Sunday for Cruz Azul but they would relinquish the lead in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of America. The goal marked the midfielder's third of the Clausura campaign and his first since scoring one goal a piece in Cruz Azul's first two matches of the campaign. After scoring five goals and assisting once across 18 appearances (17 starts) during the preceding Apertura campaign, Faravelli's three goal and zero assists across 19 appearances (15 starts) during the Clausura left something to be desired.