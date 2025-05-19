Lorenzo Insigne News: Creative showing in midfield

Insigne assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 6-1 victory over CF Montreal.

Insigne was a key factor in Toronto's 6-1 thrashing of Montreal on Saturday. In 70 minutes played, the Italian midfielder registered one assist, hit the woodwork once in three shot attempts, created two chances, and completed both of his dribbles. Insigne now has three goal contributions in eight MLS starts and two in his last three games. He will look to maintain this run of form against Nashville this Saturday.