Lorenzo Insigne News: Nets on Saturday

Insigne scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus D.C. United.

Insigne opened the scoring with a stunning header in the 48th minute, assisted by Theo Corbeanu, and played a key role in forcing Lucas Bartlett's own goal in the 66th. Insigne also chipped in defensively with two tackles and an interception. This was his first goal of the campaign.