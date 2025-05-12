Lorenzo Insigne News: Nets on Saturday
Insigne scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus D.C. United.
Insigne opened the scoring with a stunning header in the 48th minute, assisted by Theo Corbeanu, and played a key role in forcing Lucas Bartlett's own goal in the 66th. Insigne also chipped in defensively with two tackles and an interception. This was his first goal of the campaign.
