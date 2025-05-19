Lorenzo Lucca News: Eligible for Fiorentina tilt

Lucca cleared a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Lucca could make his return to the start lineup considering he previously missed time with an injury, either joining or in lieu of Keinan Davis. He has scored once his last five displays, created four chances and drawing 12 fouls. He has taken multiple shots in his past 11 appearances, amusing 30 (12 on target).