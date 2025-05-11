Lorenzo Lucca News: Scores against Monza

Lucca scored one goal to go with four shots (two on target), drew five fouls and was booked for the 10th time in 45 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Monza.

Lucca didn't get the start but was deployed at half-time and leveled the game with a pretty shot from a difficult position, ending a lengthy scoring slump. However, he'll miss next Sunday's game versus Juventus due to yellow-card accumulation. Keinan Davis will keep benefiting from his absences. Iker Bravo also got minutes off the bench.