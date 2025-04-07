Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lorenzo Lucca headshot

Lorenzo Lucca News: Takes two shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Lucca had two shots (one on target), created one chance, drew three fouls and was shown a yellow card during Friday's 1-0 loss against Genoa.

Lucca was one of his team's few threats up front but still had a quiet performance compared to what he's been producing. After being very prolific between December and February, with six goals over 12 starts, the forward is now enduring a five-game scoreless streak.

Lorenzo Lucca
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now