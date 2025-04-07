Lorenzo Lucca News: Takes two shots in loss

Lucca had two shots (one on target), created one chance, drew three fouls and was shown a yellow card during Friday's 1-0 loss against Genoa.

Lucca was one of his team's few threats up front but still had a quiet performance compared to what he's been producing. After being very prolific between December and February, with six goals over 12 starts, the forward is now enduring a five-game scoreless streak.