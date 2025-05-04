Fantasy Soccer
Lorenzo Montipo headshot

Lorenzo Montipo News: Concedes one in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Montipo made one save and conceded once in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Inter.

Montipo was tested early in Saturday's match, conceding from Kristjan Asllani's penalty kick in the ninth minute. The 29-year-old keeper was forced to make a save just a minute later, but remained largely untroubled for the rest of the match.. It's now three straight games without a clean sheet, and he'll look to end that run next weekend against Lecce.

Lorenzo Montipo
Verona
