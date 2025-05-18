Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lorenzo Pellegrini headshot

Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 1:51am

Pellegrini went under the knife to repair a torn tendon in his right thigh, Roma announced.

Pellegrini could need up to three months to complete his rehab, which could impact his availability for the start of the next campaign, Corriere dello Sport informs. His future will be a topic of conversation in the summer since his contract is up in 2026, and he was demoted this season.

Lorenzo Pellegrini
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now