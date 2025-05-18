Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Undergoes surgery
Pellegrini went under the knife to repair a torn tendon in his right thigh, Roma announced.
Pellegrini could need up to three months to complete his rehab, which could impact his availability for the start of the next campaign, Corriere dello Sport informs. His future will be a topic of conversation in the summer since his contract is up in 2026, and he was demoted this season.
