Lorenzo Pellegrini Injury: Will miss final games

Pellegrini won't be available for the last three fixtures due to a serious thigh injury, Sky Italy reported.

Pellegrini will take further tests but is suspected to have damaged the biceps femoris tendon, which would sideline him for multiple months and possibly require surgery. He closes his campaign with 32 appearances (25 starts), scoring once, assisting twice and notching 60 shots (15 on target) and 36 chances created. His role wasn't as prominent as in past years. Niccolo Pisilli, Leandro Paredes and Tommaso Baldanzi will replace him down the stretch.