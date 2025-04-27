Lorenzo Pellegrini News: Fires three shots in Inter game

Pellegrini drew two fouls and had three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Inter Milan.

Pellegrini got the call over Leandro Paredes in a pretty aggressive midfield and led his team in attempts, although he wasn't very clutch. He has either started or not played at all in the last five matches, always putting up at least one per each key offensive category when called upon, registering five shots (two on target), five chances crated and six crosses (three accurate).