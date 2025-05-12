Louis Leroux News: Scores equalizer Saturday

Leroux scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against AJ Auxerre.

Leroux found the back of the net in the 62nd minute, a goal which earned his side a crucial point. It marked just his second goal of the season and his first since Feb. 23. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted two passes and won one duel in his 30 minutes off the bench.