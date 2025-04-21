Lovro Majer News: Makes return Saturday
Majer (ankle) played five minutes in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mainz, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.
Majer made his return after being sidelined with an ankle injury since early November. This is good news for the team since he is a regular starter when fully fit and a set piece taker as well. He will likely build his fitness gradually before finding a starting spot back, to avoid any setbacks.
