Luca Caldirola headshot

Luca Caldirola Injury: Fit for Empoli tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Caldirola (thigh) "will be part of the squad Sunday despite not being 100 percent," coach Alessandro Nesta stated.

Caldirola will be back after sitting out the previous game due to a muscular ailment but might not be healthy enough to get the nod given the boss' remarks, although Monza will be without several defenders, as Pedro Pereira is suspended and Armando Izzo (thigh) and Danilo D'Ambrosio (ankle) are hurt. Stefan Lekovic or Tomas Palacios would start if he couldn't. He has recorded three tackles (two won), six interceptions, 17 clearances and one block in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.

Luca Caldirola
Monza
