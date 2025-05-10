Luca Caldirola Injury: Out for Udinese match

Caldirola will miss Sunday's game versus Udinese due to a thigh injury, Monza relayed.

Caldirola was a late call after leaving early last week according to the coach, which suggests he may have avoided a serious problem, but he won't be an option for this one. With Danilo D'Ambrosio (ankle) and Armando Izzo (thigh) also shelved, one or two among Arvid Brorsson and Tomas Palacios will get the nod.