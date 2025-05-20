Luca Caldirola News: Comes off the bench against Empoli

Caldirola (thigh) had two tackles (two won), one shot (zero on target), one interception and one clearance in 35 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Empoli.

Caldirola entered the game in the second half after Monza had conceded twice. He'll be in the mix to start with Pedro Pereira and Arvid Brorsson against Milan. He has notched five tackles (four won), seven interceptions, 18 clearances and one block in his last six appearances (three starts).