Luca Kerber News: Scores late consolation as sub

Kerber scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Werder Bremen.

Kerber entered the game for the second half and he scored his second goal of the season to bring the game to 3-1 before his team went on to concede again and lose 4-1. Across 23 appearances, he has only played 775 minutes, with only seven starts. This was only the second time this season he has attempted two or more shots, and only the second time he has had two shots on target.