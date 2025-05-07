Luca Langoni Injury: Suffers quads injury in cup

Langoni (quadriceps) was forced off right after the break in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Rhode Island in the US Open Cup due to an injury, coach Caleb Porter said in a press conference, according to Caleb Pongratz for Prost Soccer.

Langoni suffered a quadriceps injury in Wednesday's cup game and was forced off in the 46th minute. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury and whether he will need time to recover. That said, he hasn't started any of the last four MLS matches after being a regular starter earlier in the season, so his potential absence is unlikely to affect the starting XI.