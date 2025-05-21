Fantasy Soccer
Luca Langoni headshot

Luca Langoni Injury: Will miss at least one month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 12:18am

Langoni (quadriceps) will miss at least one month due to injury, coach Caleb Porter said in a press conference, according to Seth Macomber from The Blazing Musket.

Langoni suffered a quadriceps injury in the US Open Cup and will miss at least one month since he is further away than Leonardo Campana, who is aiming to return on June 14 according to his coach. That said, the forward has been only a bench option in his last four available games in MLS, his absence will therefore not impact the starting squad.

Luca Langoni
New England Revolution
