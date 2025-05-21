Luca Langoni Injury: Will miss at least one month

Langoni (quadriceps) will miss at least one month due to injury, coach Caleb Porter said in a press conference, according to Seth Macomber from The Blazing Musket.

Langoni suffered a quadriceps injury in the US Open Cup and will miss at least one month since he is further away than Leonardo Campana, who is aiming to return on June 14 according to his coach. That said, the forward has been only a bench option in his last four available games in MLS, his absence will therefore not impact the starting squad.