Luca Marianucci News: Busy against Lazio

Marianucci registered two shots (one on goal), five tackles (two won), six clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Lazio.

Marianucci starred as a central midfielder in the first half as Empoli were down several options and held his own, also venturing forward a couple of times. He moved to his natural role as a defender after the interval, putting up good numbers. He'll split duties with Saba Goglichidze with Ardian Ismajli now back to full health. He has logged six or more clearances in four of his last five displays, amassing 35 and tallyign 10 tackles (five won), 12 interceptions and six blocks, with one clean sheet.