Luca Pellegrini News: Completes disqualification

Pellegrini cleared a one-match suspension in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Inter.

Pellegrini will compete with Nuno Tavares, who subbed off due to a calf issue in this one, to start against Lecce on Sunday. He has notched three assists, nine key passes, three corners and six tackles in his past five showings. He has launched six or more crosses in his last five appearances, racking up 36 (11 accurate).