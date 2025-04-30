Luca Pellegrini News: Provides assist in draw

Pellegrini assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Parma.

Pellegrini recorded an assist for a third consecutive league game and is up to four assists in 19 appearances on the campaign. This was also his third straight league outing accounting for multiple chances created, and he is up to seven over that stretch. Additionally, this was the second straight game where he recorded more than 40 completed passes.