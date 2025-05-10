Luca Pellegrini News: Suspended for Inter bout

Pellegrini generated two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate), three interceptions and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Pellegrini had another respectable performance while replacing Nuno Tavares (thigh) at left-back, although he didn't connect with a teammate in any of his deliveries despite his strong volume. He'll be unavailable against Inter due to yellow-card accumulation. The starter could be back as he was close for this one, but Manuel Lazzari and Elseid Hysaj are more likely candidates to draw the nod.