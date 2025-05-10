Luca Pellegrini News: Suspended for Inter bout
Pellegrini generated two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate), three interceptions and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.
Pellegrini had another respectable performance while replacing Nuno Tavares (thigh) at left-back, although he didn't connect with a teammate in any of his deliveries despite his strong volume. He'll be unavailable against Inter due to yellow-card accumulation. The starter could be back as he was close for this one, but Manuel Lazzari and Elseid Hysaj are more likely candidates to draw the nod.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now