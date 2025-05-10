Fantasy Soccer
Luca Pellegrini headshot

Luca Pellegrini News: Suspended for Inter bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Pellegrini generated two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate), three interceptions and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Pellegrini had another respectable performance while replacing Nuno Tavares (thigh) at left-back, although he didn't connect with a teammate in any of his deliveries despite his strong volume. He'll be unavailable against Inter due to yellow-card accumulation. The starter could be back as he was close for this one, but Manuel Lazzari and Elseid Hysaj are more likely candidates to draw the nod.

Luca Pellegrini
Lazio
More Stats & News
