Luca Petrasso headshot

Luca Petrasso Injury: Could miss several games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Petrasso (undisclosed) was forced off in the 76th minute of Saturday's 6-1 defeat against Toronto due to an injury after providing one assist. He wasn't spotted in team training on Monday and could miss several games, according to Maxime Truman from DansLesCoulisses.

Petrasso assisted Montreal's only goal in the heavy loss to Toronto before being forced off in the second half due to injury. He was not seen in team training on Monday and could miss multiple games, according to reports. If confirmed, this would be a significant setback as he has started all but one MLS match this season. Tom Pearce would likely fill in on the left side of the backline if Petrasso is unavailable.

Luca Petrasso
CF Montreal
