Luca Petrasso News: Contributes from back

Petrasso was able to provide an attacking threat from his left back position on Saturday, even though Montreal lost 6-1 to Toronto. In 76 minutes played, the 24 year old tallied one assist, created one chance, and completed two of his three dribbles. Petrasso has now registered a goal contribution in each of Montreal's last two matches, and will hope to keep that streak going against Forge tomorrow.