Luca Petrasso headshot

Luca Petrasso News: Scores opener Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Petrasso scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Petrasso opened up the scoring Wednesday with a strike in the 29th minute assisted by Prince Owusu. It marked not only his first goal of the season, but his first in his four-year MLS career. He took a season-high two shots and added one inaccurate cross on the attack. He was subbed off in the 56th minute for Samuel Piette.

Luca Petrasso
CF Montreal
