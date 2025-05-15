Luca Petrasso News: Scores opener Wednesday

Petrasso scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Petrasso opened up the scoring Wednesday with a strike in the 29th minute assisted by Prince Owusu. It marked not only his first goal of the season, but his first in his four-year MLS career. He took a season-high two shots and added one inaccurate cross on the attack. He was subbed off in the 56th minute for Samuel Piette.