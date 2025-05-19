Luca Ranieri News: Assists opener Sunday

Ranieri assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.

Ranieri set up Fabiano Parisi's outside-the-box strike in the 13th minute Sunday, a goal which gave Fiorentina the early lead. It marked his third assist of the season and his first since Nov. 3. It came on one of two chances he created in the match, his third time this season with multiple. He also made eight clearances and won two duels as he played the full 90 minutes in his second straight start.