Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Bartlett headshot

Lucas Bartlett News: Nine clearances in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2025 at 8:36pm

Bartlett made nine clearances, committed three fouls, and took one shot in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Nashville.

Bartlett has totaled 20 clearances across D.C.'s back-to-back shutout draws. He's a mainstay in D.C.'s defense, currently sitting Top 10 in MLS in clearances. He will look to continue to bolster the back line in Saturday's home fixture with the New York Red Bulls.

Lucas Bartlett
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now