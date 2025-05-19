Lucas Bartlett News: Nine clearances in clean sheet

Bartlett made nine clearances, committed three fouls, and took one shot in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Nashville.

Bartlett has totaled 20 clearances across D.C.'s back-to-back shutout draws. He's a mainstay in D.C.'s defense, currently sitting Top 10 in MLS in clearances. He will look to continue to bolster the back line in Saturday's home fixture with the New York Red Bulls.