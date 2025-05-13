Lucas Beltran News: Suspended for Bologna game

Beltran had two key passes, one shot (zero on target) and one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Monday's 2-1 loss to Venezia.

Beltran was the lone forward on the pitch for Fiorentina since Moise Kean and Albert Gudmundsson were sidelined by thigh problems but didn't exploit the situation and wasn't more productive than usual. He'll sit out Sunday's clash with Bologna due to yellow-card accumulation. The coach would have to use a youngster or adapt a player to the position if neither of the two regulars returned.