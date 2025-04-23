Lucas Beraldo News: Strong defensive performance

Beraldo generated one shot (zero on goal) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Nantes.

Beraldo led the Paris Saint-Germain defensive effort Tuesday with seven clearances as they played to a 1-1 draw versus Nantes. The central defender also registered two tackles (two won) over his 90 minutes of play. Beraldo has started in five of PSG's most recent seven fixtures (all competitions). Over that span, he's managed to make 19 clearances and create two chances.