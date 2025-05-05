Lucas Chevalier News: Makes crucial saves to secure draw

Chevalier had five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Marseille.

Chevalier made five important saves, including a one-on-one stop against Michael Amir Murillo in the first half to keep Lille in the match. His performance was vital in preventing Marseille from extending their lead. The goalie's efforts ensured Lille earned a valuable point in the race for qualification places for the next Champions League. He will aim to contribute again on Saturday against Brest.