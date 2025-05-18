Lucas Chevalier News: Steady performance in goal
Chevalier recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Reims.
Chevalier faced five shots from Reims and made one save to help secure Lille's 2-1 victory. His command of the penalty area and distribution were effective in maintaining the team's defensive structure. His performance played a key role in helping Lille qualify for the next Europa League campaign with that win.
