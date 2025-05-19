Lucas Da Cunha News: Fares well in Verona tilt

Da Cunha registered three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate), one tackle (zero won) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.

Da Cunha was one of the most active men for his outfit on offense and filled the stat sheet on that end despite not directly participating in the goal. He has launched multiple crosses in the last four contests, racking up nine (five accurate) and adding six shots (two on target), nine corners and five tackles (three won). He has created one or more scoring chances in 16 consecutive tilts, totaling 29.