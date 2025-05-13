Lucas Da Cunha News: Sends in two crosses against Cagliari

Da Cunha (thigh) had one key pass, two crosses (one accurate), one corner and one tackle (zero won) in Saturday's 3-1 win over Cagliari.

Da Cunha didn't miss time and played his usual amount of minutes but wasn't as productive as in previous fixtures, although still picking up stats in several categories. He has notched at least one tackle in the past six matches, racking up 10 (six won), adding one assist, eight shots (two on target) and 10 corners. He has registered at least one key pass in the last 15 games and one or more crosses in the last 11.